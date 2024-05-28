Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker looks to fair better in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he missed the cut.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Snedeker's average finish has been 20th, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 11-over.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Snedeker's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|6/9/2022
|48
|68-70-72-70
|E
|6/6/2019
|4
|69-60-69-69
|-13
|7/26/2018
|8
|68-70-68-67
|-15
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Snedeker has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 285.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Snedeker is averaging -2.978 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.450, which ranks 164th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.1 yards) ranks 175th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 108th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 178th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.003. Additionally, he ranks 164th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.30%.
- On the greens, Snedeker has registered a -0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 132nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 167th with a putts-per-round average of 29.60, and he ranks 170th by breaking par 20.56% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|175
|282.1
|285.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.30%
|59.52%
|Putts Per Round
|167
|29.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|170
|20.56%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|20.74%
|19.05%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 28.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Snedeker ranks 200th in the FedExCup standings with 16 points.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245. He finished 48th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.396 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.
- Snedeker recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024. That ranked 48th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.450
|-0.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|178
|-1.003
|-2.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.321
|-0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|132
|-0.239
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-2.013
|-2.978
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.