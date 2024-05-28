Brandt Snedeker betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.535.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245. He finished 48th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.396 mark ranked 16th in the field.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.338). That ranked in the field.