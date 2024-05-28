Brandon Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Brandon Wu placed ninth in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Wu finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Wu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
Wu's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Wu finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Wu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 59th.
- He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Wu has an average of -2.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.204 Strokes Gained: Total.
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.210 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a 0.045 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 25.08% of the time (85th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|118
|295.0
|296.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|68.41%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.43
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|85
|25.08%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|15.24%
|13.89%
Wu's best finishes
- Wu has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Wu has 126 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.
Wu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.018.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.244, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.210
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.045
|1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|93
|0.001
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.290
|-2.594
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.453
|-1.204
Wu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-69-67-69
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|71-65-73-70
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|68-65-72-73
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|72-70-67-66
|-5
|66
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|62
|65-74-73-71
|-5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|72-69-73-71
|+5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|69-66-70-70
|-13
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|30
|68-68-66-69
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|67-70-67-69
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-70-64-67
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-68
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|73-70-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|71-67-66-69
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-69-69-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-77
|+10
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|59
|74-64-70-76
|-4
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
