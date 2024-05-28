PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Brandon Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Brandon Wu of the United States waits to play his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Brandon Wu placed ninth in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, shooting a 12-under on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at Hamilton Golf & Country Club .

    Latest odds for Wu at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Wu finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his only appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Wu's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023971-69-67-69-12

    Wu's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Wu finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Wu hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 59th.
    • He finished with a score of 4-under in his only recent appearance.
    • In terms of driving distance, Brandon Wu has averaged 296.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Wu has an average of -2.594 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Wu is averaging -1.204 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Wu .

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.210 ranks 138th on TOUR this season, and his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranks 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Wu owns a 0.045 average that ranks 87th on TOUR. He ranks 23rd with a 68.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 135th on TOUR, while he ranks 154th with a putts-per-round average of 29.43. He has broken par 25.08% of the time (85th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance118295.0296.2
    Greens in Regulation %2368.41%66.20%
    Putts Per Round15429.4329.5
    Par Breakers8525.08%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance10715.24%13.89%

    Wu's best finishes

    • Wu has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Wu has 126 points, ranking him 147th in the FedExCup standings.

    Wu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.018.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.244, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked 13th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.2100.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.0451.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green930.0010.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.290-2.594
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.453-1.204

    Wu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-77+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-69-67-69-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-67+2--
    July 27-303M Open5771-65-73-70-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5868-65-72-73-25
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3772-70-67-66-566
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6265-74-73-71-5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5172-69-73-71+5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5469-66-70-70-13--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3068-68-66-69-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5867-70-67-69-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-70-64-67-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-68-68-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4773-70-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1371-67-66-69-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-69-69-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-77+10--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5974-64-70-76-43
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.

