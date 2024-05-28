Brandon Wu betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Wu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 1.578 mark, which ranked him 25th in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.

Wu's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 3.722.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wu put up his best performance this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 2.018.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Wu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 3.244, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 13th in that event.