39M AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .

    Latest odds for Taylor at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Taylor is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Taylor's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Taylor has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Taylor is averaging -5.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.966, which ranks 179th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 110th, and his 43.8% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -0.985 mark (177th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (158th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance110296.2301.9
    Greens in Regulation %18056.84%49.44%
    Putts Per Round15829.5029.1
    Par Breakers16121.15%10.00%
    Bogey Avoidance18023.29%22.22%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Taylor, who has 6 points, currently sits 216th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 0.867 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.889 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847). That ranked in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee179-0.966-2.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.985-2.528
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green880.0200.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.367-1.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180-2.299-5.604

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-80+9--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-74E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC75-78+11--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open7370-68-68-77+33
    July 27-303M Open7170-68-76-71+13
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3072-69-70-70-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7369-69-75-74-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2869-69-68-66-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7773-84-69-74+20--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

