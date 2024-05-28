Ben Taylor betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 10: Ben Taylor of the United Kingdom putts on the 18th green during the second round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club when he tees off in Hamilton, ON, CAN, for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open .
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Taylor is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Taylor has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging -1.334 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Taylor is averaging -5.604 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.966, which ranks 179th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.2 yards) ranks 110th, and his 43.8% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -0.985 mark (177th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.367 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, while he averages 29.50 putts per round (158th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|110
|296.2
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|56.84%
|49.44%
|Putts Per Round
|158
|29.50
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.15%
|10.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|180
|23.29%
|22.22%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 14.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Taylor, who has 6 points, currently sits 216th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.027. He missed the cut in that event.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 0.867 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 0.889 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.847). That ranked in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (0.056) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|179
|-0.966
|-2.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.985
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|88
|0.020
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.367
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|180
|-2.299
|-5.604
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-74
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|73
|70-68-68-77
|+3
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|71
|70-68-76-71
|+1
|3
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|72-69-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|73
|69-69-75-74
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|69-69-68-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|73-84-69-74
|+20
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
