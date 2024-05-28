Ben Silverman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.

Ben Silverman has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.199 Strokes Gained: Putting.