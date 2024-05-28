PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 32nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Silverman has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Silverman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC71-73E
    6/6/20192071-61-72-69-7
    7/26/20187173-63-73-75-4

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Ben Silverman has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.199 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 0.725 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Silverman .

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.1 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.143.
    • On the greens, Silverman's 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages 28.86 putts per round (104th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157289.1293.7
    Greens in Regulation %3667.55%62.50%
    Putts Per Round10428.8628.5
    Par Breakers13922.85%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance811.49%10.76%

    Silverman's best finishes

    • Silverman has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Silverman has collected 229 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.

    Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826.
    • Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1360.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.143-1.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green610.1460.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4632.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6010.725

    Silverman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1867-68-64-70-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-72-75-71-15
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-68-63-72-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1668-71-66-68-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-67-72-68-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3670-68-69-70-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open8171-72-79-73+72
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1666-71-65-70-1229
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3269-73-67-71-322

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

