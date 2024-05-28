Ben Silverman betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Ben Silverman of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2024 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 32nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Silverman has an average finish of 46th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Silverman's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|71-73
|E
|6/6/2019
|20
|71-61-72-69
|-7
|7/26/2018
|71
|73-63-73-75
|-4
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Silverman has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five tournaments.
- Ben Silverman has averaged 293.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Silverman is averaging 2.199 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Silverman has an average of 0.725 in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.136 (75th) this season, while his average driving distance of 289.1 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Silverman ranks 118th on TOUR with a mark of -0.143.
- On the greens, Silverman's 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 23rd this season, while he averages 28.86 putts per round (104th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|289.1
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|36
|67.55%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|104
|28.86
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.85%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|8
|11.49%
|10.76%
Silverman's best finishes
- Silverman has participated in 15 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Silverman has collected 229 points, which ranks him 112th in the FedExCup standings.
Silverman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Silverman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 1.826.
- Silverman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.196.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Silverman's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.817.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Silverman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (9.924). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Silverman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.136
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.143
|-1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|61
|0.146
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.463
|2.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.601
|0.725
Silverman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|67-68-64-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-72-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-68-63-72
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|68-71-66-68
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-67-72-68
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|81
|71-72-79-73
|+7
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|29
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|69-73-67-71
|-3
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.