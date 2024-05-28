Ben Martin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Ben Martin hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 37th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent tournament.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Martin has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 53rd.
- Martin missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Martin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|6/9/2022
|53
|71-66-73-71
|+1
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Martin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
- Ben Martin has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has an average of 0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 2.515 Strokes Gained: Total.
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.036 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 128th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 21st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.455, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.08%.
- On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 23.06% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|128
|293.8
|298.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.08%
|66.98%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.68
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|132
|23.06%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.78%
|9.88%
Martin's best finishes
- Martin has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- As of now, Martin has collected 183 points, which ranks him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.
Martin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.351. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.080, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
- Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.036
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.455
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.244
|0.040
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.131
|0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.306
|2.515
Martin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|63
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-67-67-73
|-3
|10
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-68-72-66
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|27
|65-70-66-69
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|68-64-67-75
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|73-67-72-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-10
|7
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-71-71-67
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|68-71-76-73
|+4
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|71-71-70-68
|-8
|85
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|67-70-71-75
|-5
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|67-69-71-65
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|69-70-69-73
|-2
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.