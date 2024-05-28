Ben Martin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.351. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.080, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.