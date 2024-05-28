PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Ben Martin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Martin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Ben Martin hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 37th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent tournament.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last three trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Martin has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • Martin missed the cut (with a score of 3-over) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023.
    • With numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th), Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Martin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC74-73+3
    6/9/20225371-66-73-71+1

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Martin has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Ben Martin has averaged 298.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has an average of 0.868 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Martin is averaging 2.515 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.036 this season (102nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.8 yards) ranks 128th, while his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 85th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Martin ranks 21st on TOUR, posting an average of 0.455, while he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.08%.
    • On the greens, Martin has delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 69th on TOUR, while he ranks 79th with a putts-per-round average of 28.68. He has broken par 23.06% of the time (132nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance128293.8298.6
    Greens in Regulation %4767.08%66.98%
    Putts Per Round7928.6828.5
    Par Breakers13223.06%19.14%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.78%9.88%

    Martin's best finishes

    • Martin has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • As of now, Martin has collected 183 points, which ranks him 123rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Martin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Martin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.351. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Martin's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 4.653 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Martin's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 32nd in the field with a mark of 1.179 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Martin posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.080, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 31st.
    • Martin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee102-0.0360.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4551.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.2440.040
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1310.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.3062.515

    Martin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-73+3--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6367-68-69-72-44
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-73E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-67-67-73-310
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-70+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1670-68-72-66-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-68-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2765-70-66-69-14--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-69-1--
    January 18-21The American Express5668-64-67-75-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3773-67-72-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-73E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-70-69-107
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-71-71-67-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6768-71-76-73+43
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open771-71-70-68-885
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5567-70-71-75-54
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4867-69-71-65-129
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3769-70-69-73-216

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

