PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Ben Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Ben Griffin missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better outcome May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Griffin has an average of 2.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 2.577 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Griffin .

    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.175 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a -0.083 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Griffin's 0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.12 putts per round (16th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126294.0295.9
    Greens in Regulation %12464.15%64.93%
    Putts Per Round1628.1227.7
    Par Breakers9824.63%24.31%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.47%8.33%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
    • As of now, Griffin has collected 343 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 31st in the field at 0.781. In that event, he finished 16th.
    • Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.342.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.898, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 16th in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee135-0.1750.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0830.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.229-0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting190.4832.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.4532.577

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-76+4--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.