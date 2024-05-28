Ben Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.

He's made the cut in three of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of 2.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.