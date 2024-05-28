Ben Griffin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 16: Ben Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Ben Griffin missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He'll be after a better outcome May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In the past five years, this is Griffin's first time competing at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 three times.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Griffin has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Griffin has averaged 295.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 2.696 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of 2.577 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.175 this season, which ranks 135th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.0 yards) ranks 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin sports a -0.083 average that ranks 105th on TOUR. He ranks 124th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's 0.483 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 19th this season, while he averages 28.12 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|294.0
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|64.15%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.12
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.63%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.47%
|8.33%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin has not won any of the 18 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 18 events, he made the cut 12 times (66.7%).
- As of now, Griffin has collected 343 points, which ranks him 85th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking 31st in the field at 0.781. In that event, he finished 16th.
- Griffin put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Myrtle Beach Classic (May 2024), ranking 16th in the field with a mark of 3.342.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.129 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 4.898, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.007) in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic. That ranked 16th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|135
|-0.175
|0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.083
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.229
|-0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|19
|0.483
|2.696
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.453
|2.577
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|72-76
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.