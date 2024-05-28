Beau Hossler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Beau Hossler enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, looking for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- This is Hossler's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
- When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has an average of 2.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 159th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.452, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.76%.
- On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.32% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|102
|297.2
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|65.76%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.47
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|75
|25.32%
|20.49%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.82%
|13.89%
Hossler's best finishes
- Hossler has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times (66.7%).
- Currently, Hossler ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings with 395 points.
Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
- Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.000
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.452
|-2.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.299
|1.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.530
|2.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.378
|0.302
Hossler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|38
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-66
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|31
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|77-67
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|71-67-65-69
|-8
|168
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|68-67-72-71
|-10
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|62-71-68-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|68-65-69-70
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-72-67-65
|-18
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|69-70-64-69
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|68-70-72-68
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-67-70
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-66-72-68
|-6
|12
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|69-70-71-65
|-9
|27
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-71-70
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-75-74
|+6
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|67-68-73-66
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|64-69-69-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.