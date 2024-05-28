PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Beau Hossler enters play in Hamilton, ON, CAN, looking for better results May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • This is Hossler's first time playing at the RBC Canadian Open in the past five years.
    • When Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor averaged 294.5 yards off the tee (59th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 72.22% (ninth), and attempted 27 putts per round (10th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Hossler has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Beau Hossler has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has an average of 2.000 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hossler is averaging 0.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Hossler .

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.000 this season, which ranks 93rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.2 yards) ranks 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hossler ranks 159th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.452, while he ranks 80th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.76%.
    • On the greens, Hossler has registered a 0.530 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.47, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 25.32% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance102297.2301.8
    Greens in Regulation %8065.76%59.38%
    Putts Per Round4928.4727.3
    Par Breakers7525.32%20.49%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.82%13.89%

    Hossler's best finishes

    • Hossler has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 10 times (66.7%).
    • Currently, Hossler ranks 80th in the FedExCup standings with 395 points.

    Hossler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hossler posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 20th in the field at 2.307. In that event, he finished 41st.
    • Hossler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.158 (he finished sixth in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hossler's best mark this season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he produced a 4.264 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Hossler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.478, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Hossler delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that event).

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.000-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.452-2.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2991.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.5302.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3780.302

    Hossler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2472-71-74-72+138
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-66-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2669-67-67-69-1231
    July 27-303M Open1368-69-72-62-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC77-67+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2071-67-65-69-8168
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-69-71-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship2868-67-72-71-10--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open762-71-68-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP268-65-69-70-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-72-67-65-18--
    January 18-21The American Express4769-70-64-69-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open668-70-72-68-1092
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-67-70-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-66-72-68-612
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2468-70-68-73-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2869-70-71-65-927
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-71-70E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7874-71-75-74+62
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5267-68-73-66-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic464-69-69-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
