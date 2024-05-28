PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Cook betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Austin Cook betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Austin Cook hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cook at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Cook has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • Cook last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).

    Cook's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC74-78+8
    6/9/20221371-64-68-69-8
    6/6/2019MC72-67-1

    Cook's recent performances

    • Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Cook's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.3286.0
    Greens in Regulation %-65.12%67.36%
    Putts Per Round-28.6129.4
    Par Breakers-21.30%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.27%14.93%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's best finishes

    • Cook has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).

    Cook's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.770
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.640
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.539

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Cook's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-78+8--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-71+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-73E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5669-69-74-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6868-69-75-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1072-67-68-62-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1368-66-68-66-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1068-71-66-68-1535
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5370-71-70-68-16
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2067-67-70-64-1642
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

