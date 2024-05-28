Austin Cook betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Austin Cook hits the links May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last three appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Cook has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of 8-under.
- Cook last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- En route to his victory last year, Taylor posted an average driving distance of 294.5 (59th in field), hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and took 27 putts per round (10th).
Cook's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|6/9/2022
|13
|71-64-68-69
|-8
|6/6/2019
|MC
|72-67
|-1
Cook's recent performances
- Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.539 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cook's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.3
|286.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.12%
|67.36%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.61
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.27%
|14.93%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's best finishes
- Cook has not won any of the seven tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
Cook's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.640
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.539
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cook's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|69-69-74-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-69-75-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|72-67-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|68-66-68-66
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|68-71-66-68
|-15
|35
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|70-71-70-68
|-1
|6
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|67-67-70-64
|-16
|42
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cook as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
