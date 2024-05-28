Austin Cook betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Cook has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Cook has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Austin Cook has averaged 286.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Cook is averaging 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting.