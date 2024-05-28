Andrew Novak betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).

Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353. He finished eighth in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked 17th in the field.