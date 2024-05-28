PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Andrew Novak betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Andrew Novak seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He placed ninth at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Novak at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Novak's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Novak finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Novak's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023969-68-67-72-12
    6/9/20226472-68-73-72+5

    Novak's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Novak has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Novak has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Novak has an average of -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Novak is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Novak .

    Novak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.078, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.373, while he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.19%.
    • On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 23.89% of the time (116th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83299.2301.6
    Greens in Regulation %2768.19%64.51%
    Putts Per Round10628.8829.0
    Par Breakers11623.89%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.61%12.65%

    Novak's best finishes

    • Novak has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • With 306 points, Novak currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Novak's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
    • Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353. He finished eighth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Novak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0781.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3730.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3030.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.124-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.6300.446

    Novak's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open969-68-67-72-1275
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-72-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-68-71-67-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3365-73-69-70-1112
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-70-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3364-70-67-73-621
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-70-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5167-74-72-72+5--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4567-70-67-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7369-69-69-70-5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-70+2--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-72-72E--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open865-65-69-72-1378
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta866-68-69-69-1275
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches965-69-70-68-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-71-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5368-71-73-67-16
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-70-75+14
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3068-67-66-69-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5472-66-72-70-44
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.