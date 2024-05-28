Andrew Novak betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 03: Andrew Novak of the United States chips on the seventh hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 03, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Andrew Novak seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He placed ninth at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Novak's average finish has been 37th, and his average score 4-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Novak finished ninth (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Novak's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|6/9/2022
|64
|72-68-73-72
|+5
Novak's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Novak has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Novak has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Andrew Novak has averaged 301.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Novak has an average of -1.197 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Novak is averaging 0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Novak's advanced stats and rankings
- Novak has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.078, which ranks 83rd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.2 yards) ranks 83rd, and his 56.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Novak ranks 40th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.373, while he ranks 27th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.19%.
- On the greens, Novak has delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR, while he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 28.88. He has broken par 23.89% of the time (116th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|299.2
|301.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|27
|68.19%
|64.51%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|28.88
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.89%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.61%
|12.65%
Novak's best finishes
- Novak has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, coming away with three top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times.
- With 306 points, Novak currently sits 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Novak's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Novak's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.101 (he finished 53rd in that tournament).
- Novak's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 5.353. He finished eighth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Novak's best effort this season was in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.151. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.195). That ranked 17th in the field.
- Novak posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) in February 2024 at the WM Phoenix Open. That ranked eighth in the field.
Novak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.078
|1.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.373
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.303
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.124
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.630
|0.446
Novak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|69-68-67-72
|-12
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-68-71-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|33
|65-73-69-70
|-11
|12
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|64-70-67-73
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|67-74-72-72
|+5
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|67-70-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|73
|69-69-69-70
|-5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-72-72
|E
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|65-65-69-72
|-13
|78
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|8
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|75
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-71-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|53
|68-71-73-67
|-1
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-70-75
|+1
|4
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|68-67-66-69
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|54
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|4
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Novak as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.