Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Akshay Bhatia looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he placed 68th shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Bhatia at the RBC Canadian Open.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Bhatia has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and finishing 68th.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.00 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Bhatia's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
Bhatia's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -0.938 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 99th, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.577.
- On the greens, Bhatia's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|99
|297.6
|295.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|82
|65.70%
|56.25%
|Putts Per Round
|51
|28.48
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|79
|25.24%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|56
|13.77%
|16.67%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has participated in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Bhatia has 960 points, ranking him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.270 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that tournament, he finished first.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
- Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.148
|-2.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.577
|1.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.045
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.306
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|0.985
|-0.938
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.