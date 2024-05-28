PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

Betting Profile

    Akshay Bhatia looks for better results in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after he placed 68th shooting 1-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Bhatia has played the RBC Canadian Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 1-over and finishing 68th.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.950 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27.00 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Bhatia's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20236869-74-73-73+1

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 295.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging -0.938 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.148, which ranks 71st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.6 yards) ranks 99th, and his 67.8% driving accuracy average ranks 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia ranks 14th on TOUR with a mark of 0.577.
    • On the greens, Bhatia's 0.306 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 35th this season, while he averages 28.48 putts per round (51st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance99297.6295.7
    Greens in Regulation %8265.70%56.25%
    Putts Per Round5128.4828.6
    Par Breakers7925.24%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance5613.77%16.67%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also secured .
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Bhatia has 960 points, ranking him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.270 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that tournament, he finished first.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.
    • Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.148-2.142
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5771.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.045-0.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3060.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120.985-0.938

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-78+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

