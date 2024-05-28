Akshay Bhatia betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 4.270 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking No. 1 in the field at 8.178. In that tournament, he finished first.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia delivered his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.895), which ranked fifth in the field.