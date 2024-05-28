Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.

Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.