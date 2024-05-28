Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Svensson's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Svensson last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|6/9/2022
|21
|72-68-67-67
|-6
|6/6/2019
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|7/26/2018
|MC
|72-71
|-1
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
- Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.392 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.422, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.78%.
- On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 19.18% of the time (178th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|297.7
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|64.78%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|133
|29.11
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|178
|19.18%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|14.15%
|15.56%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 307 points, Svensson currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.881.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.986). That ranked 20th in the field.
- Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|-0.040
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.422
|2.735
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.055
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.588
|-2.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.262
|0.392
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.