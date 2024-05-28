PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 18: Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the fifth tee during the third round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    Adam Svensson hits the links in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open May 30 - June 2 after a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Svensson at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Svensson's average finish has been 21st, and his average score 6-under, over his last four appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Svensson last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Svensson's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/2023MC73-73+2
    6/9/20222172-68-67-67-6
    6/6/2019MC69-70-1
    7/26/2018MC72-71-1

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Svensson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 300.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson has an average of -2.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 0.392 in his past five tournaments.
    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.040 (103rd) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson ranks 27th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.422, while he ranks 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.78%.
    • On the greens, Svensson has delivered a -0.588 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR, while he ranks 133rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.11. He has broken par 19.18% of the time (178th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97297.7300.2
    Greens in Regulation %11064.78%61.94%
    Putts Per Round13329.1128.9
    Par Breakers17819.18%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance6714.15%15.56%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 16 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 307 points, Svensson currently ranks 93rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.881.
    • Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.949 mark ranked 11th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort this season was in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412. He finished 10th in that event.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.986). That ranked 20th in the field.
    • Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (which ranked him 24th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 24th.

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee103-0.0400.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4222.735
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.055-0.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.588-2.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.2620.392

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

