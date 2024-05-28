Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Adam Scott enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Scott is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Scott's recent performances
- Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scott is averaging 2.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
- Scott has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.396, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 35th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.176. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.25%.
- On the greens, Scott's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (48th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|305.7
|312.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|119
|64.25%
|63.27%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.46
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|171
|20.51%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|13.25%
|13.27%
Scott's best finishes
- Scott has participated in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
- Currently, Scott ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.
Scott's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that event, he finished eighth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242. He finished 45th in that event.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.396
|1.910
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.176
|1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.181
|-0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|32
|0.317
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|32
|0.708
|2.006
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|70-75-70-71
|-2
|78
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|62-68-65-71
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|72-73-71-69
|+1
|22
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|65-71-69-63
|-12
|80
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|70-73-71-69
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-67-66-67
|-19
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-4
|58
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.