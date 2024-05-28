PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

    Adam Scott enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club following a 12th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Scott at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Scott is playing at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Scott's recent performances

    • Scott has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Scott has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Scott has averaged 312.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Scott is averaging 2.006 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scott has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.396, which ranks 26th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (305.7 yards) ranks 35th, and his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 67th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Scott ranks 64th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.176. Additionally, he ranks 119th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.25%.
    • On the greens, Scott's 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 32nd this season, while he averages 28.46 putts per round (48th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35305.7312.2
    Greens in Regulation %11964.25%63.27%
    Putts Per Round4828.4629.1
    Par Breakers17120.51%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance3913.25%13.27%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Scott has participated in 11 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 11 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (nine cuts made).
    • Currently, Scott ranks 64th in the FedExCup standings with 518 points.

    Scott's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that event, he finished eighth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242. He finished 45th in that event.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3961.910
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1761.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.181-0.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.317-0.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Total320.7082.006

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday970-75-70-71-278
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-72+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1962-68-65-71-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3372-73-71-69+122
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship765-71-69-63-1280
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4170-73-71-69+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-67-66-67-19--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-458

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

