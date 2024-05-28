Adam Scott betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season Scott's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 5.214 mark ranked fourth in the field.

Scott posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking third in the field at 6.474. In that event, he finished eighth.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scott's best effort this season was in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 2.242. He finished 45th in that event.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.157, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.