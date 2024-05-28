Adam Long betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Adam Long seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He took 57th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Long has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 39th.
- Long finished 57th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.
Long's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|6/9/2022
|21
|70-67-67-70
|-6
Long's recent performances
- In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 54th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Long is averaging -2.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Long's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|281.8
|280.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.97%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.57%
|17.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.75%
|15.48%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's best finishes
- Long has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.
Long's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.866
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.920
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Long's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|81-71
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|74-69-74-70
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|16
|66-67-71-69
|-15
|28
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|70-65-72-68
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|69-69-73-68
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|66-68-72-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-72-71
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|73-67-72-69
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|67-73-71-70
|-7
|7
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.