36M AGO

Adam Long betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Long seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He took 57th at the par-72 Hamilton Golf & Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Long at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Long has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Long finished 57th (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at the RBC Canadian Open (in 2023).
    • Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), with 27 putts per round (10th) en route to his win last year.

    Long's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20235774-69-74-70-1
    6/9/20222170-67-67-70-6

    Long's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Long has an average finish of 54th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Long hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 54th.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Long has averaged 280.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Long is averaging -0.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Long is averaging -2.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Long's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-281.8280.3
    Greens in Regulation %-65.97%65.87%
    Putts Per Round-29.2529.3
    Par Breakers-22.57%17.46%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.75%15.48%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's best finishes

    • Long has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those eight events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 25%.

    Long's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.866
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.920

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Long's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC81-71+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5774-69-74-70-15
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-68-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship1666-67-71-69-1528
    July 27-303M Open3770-65-72-68-917
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3569-69-73-68-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3566-68-72-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-66-67-69-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1366-68-65-69-16--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC69-70-3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-72-71-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6473-67-72-69+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4367-73-71-70-77
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Long as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

