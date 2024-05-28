PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
37M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 60th-place finish at the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open.

    The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info

    • Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
    • Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
    • Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
    • Purse: $9.4M
    • Previous winner: Nick Taylor

    At the RBC Canadian Open

    • In his last five appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Hadwin has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Hadwin last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 11-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
    • Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).

    Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/8/20231271-68-70-68-11
    6/9/20223569-70-69-69-3
    6/6/2019665-66-67-70-12
    7/26/2018MC70-71-3

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hadwin has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.004 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 113th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a -0.032 mark (99th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hadwin's -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (33rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113295.5295.2
    Greens in Regulation %13363.55%57.50%
    Putts Per Round3328.3227.8
    Par Breakers3227.37%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance14016.40%15.83%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • Currently, Hadwin sits 45th in the FedExCup standings with 725 points.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
    • Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.051-0.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green99-0.0320.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.0981.426
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting111-0.054-0.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.0401.004

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC69-79+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

