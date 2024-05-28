37M AGO
Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
1 Min Read
Adam Hadwin will appear in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open from May 30 - June 2 after a 60th-place finish at the PGA Championship.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- In his last five appearances at the RBC Canadian Open, Hadwin has an average finish of 18th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Hadwin last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 11-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Nick Taylor posted numbers of 0.95 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in field), 5.835 in SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 in SG: Putting (10th).
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Hadwin's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|6/9/2022
|35
|69-70-69-69
|-3
|6/6/2019
|6
|65-66-67-70
|-12
|7/26/2018
|MC
|70-71
|-3
Hadwin's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hadwin has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has carded an average score of 1-over over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 295.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of 1.004 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.051 this season (107th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.5 yards) ranks 113th, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin sports a -0.032 mark (99th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hadwin's -0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 111th this season, while he averages 28.32 putts per round (33rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|295.5
|295.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|63.55%
|57.50%
|Putts Per Round
|33
|28.32
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|27.37%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|16.40%
|15.83%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- Currently, Hadwin sits 45th in the FedExCup standings with 725 points.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that event.
- Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.
- Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.051
|-0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.032
|0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.098
|1.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|111
|-0.054
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.040
|1.004
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.