Adam Hadwin betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115. He finished fourth in that event.

Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.397.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin's best mark this season was at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 3.290 mark, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.936, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished fifth.