Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.307. He finished 32nd in that event.

Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 1.494. In that tournament, he finished 57th.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).