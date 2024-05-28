Aaron Rai betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai enters play May 30 - June 2 in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club after a 32nd-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his last competition.
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Rai's average finish has been eighth, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Rai last played at the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, finishing third with a score of 16-under.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Taylor's average driving distance was 294.5 (59th in field), he hit 72.22% of greens in regulation (ninth), and he averaged 27 putts per round (10th).
Rai's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|6/9/2022
|13
|69-70-67-66
|-8
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging -0.816 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rai is averaging 4.265 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.317 ranks 36th on TOUR this season, and his 72.1% driving accuracy average ranks 10th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rai sports a 0.643 mark (ninth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 144th with a putts-per-round average of 29.26, and he ranks 58th by breaking par 26.33% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|291.3
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|70.89%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.26
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|58
|26.33%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.71%
|8.95%
Rai's best finishes
- While Rai hasn't won any of the 15 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 73.3%.
- Currently, Rai has 358 points, ranking him 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rai's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.307. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking third in the field at 6.316. In that event, he finished 19th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rai produced his best mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 20th in the field at 1.494. In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Rai posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.718, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- Rai posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|36
|0.317
|1.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.643
|2.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.096
|0.567
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.176
|-0.816
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.880
|4.265
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|67-69-69-67
|-16
|145
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|65-68-66-71
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|66-68-70-73
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|71-66-69-66
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|73-70-70-67
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|-2
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.