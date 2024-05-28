Aaron Cockerill betting profile: RBC Canadian Open

In his last five appearances, Cockerill has an average finish of 55th.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

Aaron Cockerill has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cockerill is averaging 1.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.