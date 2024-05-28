Aaron Cockerill betting profile: RBC Canadian Open
Aaron Cockerill will compete May 30 - June 2 in Hamilton, ON, CAN, at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In his most recent tournament he took 58th in the Barbasol Championship, shooting 7-under at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course).
The RBC Canadian Open tournament and course info
- Date: May 30 - June 2, 2024
- Location: Hamilton, ON, CAN
- Course: Hamilton Golf & Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,084 yards
- Purse: $9.4M
- Previous winner: Nick Taylor
At the RBC Canadian Open
- Over his last two trips to the RBC Canadian Open, Cockerill has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 48th.
- Cockerill last participated in the RBC Canadian Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of even-par.
- Nick Taylor finished with 0.95 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (34th in the field), 5.835 SG: Approach the Green (sixth), and 4.831 SG: Putting (10th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Taylor also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (59th in field), 72.22% in terms of greens in regulation (ninth), and 27 putts per round (10th).
Cockerill's recent history at the RBC Canadian Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/8/2023
|MC
|72-72
|E
|6/9/2022
|48
|70-68-73-69
|E
Cockerill's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Cockerill has an average finish of 55th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Cockerill hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 55th.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Aaron Cockerill has averaged 293.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cockerill is averaging 1.669 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cockerill is averaging 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cockerill's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.7
|293.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|57.99%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.00
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.22%
|20.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.74%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cockerill's best finishes
- Cockerill, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Cockerill put up his best performance at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course). He shot 7-under and finished 58th (14 shots back of the winner).
Cockerill's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.159
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cockerill's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|72-68-72-69
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cockerill as of the start of the RBC Canadian Open.
