6H AGO

Raul Pereda betting profile:

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Raul Pereda enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

    Latest odds for Pereda at the .

    The tournament and course info

    • Date: July 4-7, 2024
    • Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
    • Course: TPC Deere Run
    • Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $8M
    • Previous winner: Sepp Straka

    At the

    • Pereda is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
    • Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).

    Pereda's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Pereda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
    • He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -7.458 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Pereda .

    Pereda's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-283.0288.2
    Greens in Regulation %-52.14%56.94%
    Putts Per Round-27.8529.2
    Par Breakers-18.59%16.20%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.51%19.91%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's best finishes

    • Pereda has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut two times (15.4%).

    Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---2.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.165
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---7.458

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Pereda's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-73-70-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-71+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4270-69-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-68-71-75+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-76E--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-76+9--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-76+13--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC77-64-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the .

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
