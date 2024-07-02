Raul Pereda betting profile:

In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.

He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting.