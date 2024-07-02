Raul Pereda betting profile:
Raul Pereda enters play in Silvis, Illinois, USA, looking for better results July 4-7 in the 2024 after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
The tournament and course info
- Date: July 4-7, 2024
- Location: Silvis, Illinois, USA
- Course: TPC Deere Run
- Par: 71 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $8M
- Previous winner: Sepp Straka
At the
- Pereda is playing at the for the first time in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.33 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (sixth in field), 3.324 in SG: Approach the Green (19th), and 6.771 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Straka's average driving distance was 307.6 (31st in field), he hit 84.72% of greens in regulation (first), and he averaged 28.25 putts per round (15th).
Pereda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Pereda finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
- Pereda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.
- He finished 4-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Raul Pereda has averaged 288.2 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pereda is averaging -1.165 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pereda has an average of -7.458 in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|283.0
|288.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.14%
|56.94%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.85
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.59%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.51%
|19.91%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's best finishes
- Pereda has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut two times (15.4%).
Pereda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.165
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-7.458
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|70-69-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-68-71-75
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the .
