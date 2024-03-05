Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Dou has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dou's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Dou has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Dou has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Zecheng Dou has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Dou has an average of -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dou has an average of -1.060 in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.6
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.58%
|45.37%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.23
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|61
|22.85%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|15.75%
|17.13%
Dou's Best Finishes
- Dou participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Dou's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -20 and finished fifth in that event.
- Dou's 299 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.
Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|76
|0.127
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.142
|-1.836
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.085
|1.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.440
|-0.825
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|152
|-0.369
|-1.060
Dou's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|69
|71-69-72-80
|+8
|3
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|69-70-71-69
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|63-70-64-67
|-20
|100
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|63
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|4
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|52
|72-63-70-68
|-7
|7
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-69-66-68
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|70-70-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|68-70-70-69
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|12
|67-66-68-72
|-15
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|69-67-72-69
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
