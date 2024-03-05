PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou hits the links March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after failing to make the cut in the same event in 2023.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Dou has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of +3.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Dou's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Dou has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Dou has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zecheng Dou has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dou has an average of -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Dou has an average of -1.060 in his past five tournaments.
    Dou's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance80302.6300.4
    Greens in Regulation %8667.58%45.37%
    Putts Per Round13629.2328.6
    Par Breakers6122.85%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance16915.75%17.13%

    Dou's Best Finishes

    • Dou participated in 32 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 32 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Dou's best performance came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He shot -20 and finished fifth in that event.
    • Dou's 299 points last season placed him 127th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dou's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee760.127-0.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.142-1.836
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0851.907
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.440-0.825
    Average Strokes Gained: Total152-0.369-1.060

    Dou's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6971-69-72-80+83
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4969-70-71-69-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson563-70-64-67-20100
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6370-69-75-72+64
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-74+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship5272-63-70-68-77
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-69-66-68-1648
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4470-70-72-67-96
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5168-70-70-69-37
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1267-66-68-72-15--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6569-67-72-69-7--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-69-3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

