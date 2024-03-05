Zecheng Dou Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Dou has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Dou has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -7 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Zecheng Dou has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five starts.

Dou has an average of -0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.