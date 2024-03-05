PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

William McGirt Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: William McGirt of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links March 7-10, William McGirt will try to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -2 and finished 57th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for McGirt at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • McGirt finished 57th (with a score of -2) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    McGirt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, McGirt has an average finish of 56th.
    • Over his last five appearances, McGirt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 276.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McGirt has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGirt is averaging -1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McGirt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance190280.0276.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.83%72.84%
    Putts Per Round6328.7429.5
    Par Breakers15320.44%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance3812.89%11.11%

    McGirt's Best Finishes

    • McGirt, who played 17 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Last season McGirt put up his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -14 and finished 28th (15 shots back of the winner).
    • McGirt's 86 points last season placed him 206th in the FedExCup standings.

    McGirt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.352-1.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0560.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green730.102-0.477
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting510.2550.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.052-1.159

    McGirt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-67E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6471-65-71-67-104
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-74+7--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC78-70+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship3069-70-69-68-1216
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6470-71-73-72-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship7170-69-71-76-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5970-67-70-68-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-68-67-66-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

