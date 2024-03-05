William McGirt Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 10: William McGirt of the United States hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course on November 10, 2023 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
When he hits the links March 7-10, William McGirt will try to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -2 and finished 57th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- McGirt finished 57th (with a score of -2) in his lone appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
McGirt's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, McGirt has an average finish of 56th.
- Over his last five appearances, McGirt has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, William McGirt has averaged 276.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt has an average of 0.317 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGirt is averaging -1.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGirt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|190
|280.0
|276.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.83%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|63
|28.74
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|12.89%
|11.11%
McGirt's Best Finishes
- McGirt, who played 17 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 17 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Last season McGirt put up his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot -14 and finished 28th (15 shots back of the winner).
- McGirt's 86 points last season placed him 206th in the FedExCup standings.
McGirt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|165
|-0.352
|-1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.056
|0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|73
|0.102
|-0.477
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|51
|0.255
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.052
|-1.159
McGirt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|64
|71-65-71-67
|-10
|4
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|30
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|16
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|64
|70-71-73-72
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|71
|70-69-71-76
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|70-67-70-68
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-68-67-66
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGirt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.