Chris Nido Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Nido has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.

Nido has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.

Off the tee, Chris Nido has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Nido is averaging 2.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.