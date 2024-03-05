Chris Nido Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
In his most recent competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Chris Nido finished the weekend at -12, good for a 30th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 aiming for a better finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Nido has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Nido failed to make the cut (with a score of E) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Nido's Recent Performances
- Nido has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in five of his last five tournaments.
- Nido has finished with a better-than-average score in four of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -10.
- Off the tee, Chris Nido has averaged 314.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Nido is averaging 2.390 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Nido is averaging 4.339 Strokes Gained: Total.
Nido's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.3
|314.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.52%
|14.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.83
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.30%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.89%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nido's Best Finishes
- Nido played four tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Nido had his best performance at the Barbasol Championship, where he finished 30th with a score of -12 (nine shots back of the winner).
Nido's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.339
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Nido's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|72-71-73-69
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|30
|74-65-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Nido as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.