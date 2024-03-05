Derek Ernst Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he hits the links March 7-10, Derek Ernst will look to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -10 and finished 21st at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Ernst's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Ernst last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -10.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Ernst's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Ernst has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Derek Ernst has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ernst has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ernst is averaging -3.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ernst's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|315.8
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.59%
|59.44%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.64
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.96%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.70%
|17.78%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ernst's Best Finishes
- Ernst, who played nine tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Ernst's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -3 and finished 60th in that event.
- Ernst's 27 points last season placed him 225th in the FedExCup standings.
Ernst's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.397
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ernst's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ernst as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.