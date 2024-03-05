Derek Ernst Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Ernst has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Derek Ernst has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ernst has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.