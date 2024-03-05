PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Derek Ernst Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    When he hits the links March 7-10, Derek Ernst will look to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -10 and finished 21st at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Ernst's average finish has been 45th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Ernst last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 21st with a score of -10.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Ernst's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Ernst has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Derek Ernst has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Ernst has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ernst is averaging -3.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ernst's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-315.8309.4
    Greens in Regulation %-58.59%59.44%
    Putts Per Round-28.6429.0
    Par Breakers-20.96%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance-19.70%17.78%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ernst's Best Finishes

    • Ernst, who played nine tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those nine tournaments, he had a 22.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Last season Ernst's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -3 and finished 60th in that event.
    • Ernst's 27 points last season placed him 225th in the FedExCup standings.

    Ernst's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.397

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ernst's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC77-73+6--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta6068-69-70-74-35
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC78-72+8--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC74-76+6--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ernst as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

