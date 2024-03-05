PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Austin Smotherman concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 52nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Smotherman has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -3 and finishing 55th.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Smotherman's Recent Performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
    • Austin Smotherman has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Smotherman is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance94300.4301.1
    Greens in Regulation %12066.44%46.30%
    Putts Per Round10329.0328.7
    Par Breakers6422.78%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance14214.83%10.80%

    Smotherman's Best Finishes

    • Smotherman teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 34 events, he made the cut 17 times (50%).
    • Last season Smotherman's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -16 and finished fifth in that event.
    • With 293 points last season, Smotherman finished 129th in the FedExCup standings.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee960.016-1.876
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green124-0.0631.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green170-0.2840.897
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting98-0.004-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.335-0.051

    Smotherman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3573-72-69-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship3672-69-72-72+116
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6769-70-73-73+13
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta563-70-68-67-16100
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-71+5--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2167-73-70-69-137
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5071-70-72-72-38
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-68E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC69-72-3--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5171-66-70-69-87
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-68-2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC78-73+9--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2766-71-67-69-729
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3570-66-70-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-67-71-64-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5964-68-69-74-9--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

