Austin Smotherman Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta, Mexico, Austin Smotherman concluded the weekend at -4, good for a 52nd-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 seeking a higher finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Smotherman has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2022), posting a score of -3 and finishing 55th.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Smotherman's Recent Performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of -8 over his last five events.
- Austin Smotherman has averaged 301.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Smotherman is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|300.4
|301.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.44%
|46.30%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.03
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|64
|22.78%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|14.83%
|10.80%
Smotherman's Best Finishes
- Smotherman teed off in 34 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 34 events, he made the cut 17 times (50%).
- Last season Smotherman's best performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He shot -16 and finished fifth in that event.
- With 293 points last season, Smotherman finished 129th in the FedExCup standings.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|0.016
|-1.876
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|124
|-0.063
|1.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|170
|-0.284
|0.897
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|-0.004
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.335
|-0.051
Smotherman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|73-72-69-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|36
|72-69-72-72
|+1
|16
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|67
|69-70-73-73
|+1
|3
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|5
|63-70-68-67
|-16
|100
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|21
|67-73-70-69
|-1
|37
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|50
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|8
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|7
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|66-71-67-69
|-7
|29
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|70-66-70-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-67-71-64
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.