8H AGO

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Troy Merritt carded a 47th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Merritt at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In the past five years, this is Merritt's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Merritt's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Merritt has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
    • Troy Merritt has averaged 284.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.509 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Merritt is averaging -1.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Merritt .

    Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a -0.170 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Merritt's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance143290.3284.6
    Greens in Regulation %1%54.81%
    Putts Per Round129.5
    Par Breakers1%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance1%11.85%

    Merritt's Best Finishes

    • Merritt has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
    • Currently, Merritt sits 124th in the FedExCup standings with 47 points.

    Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639.
    • Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 3.941. In that tournament, he finished 47th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.076 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.

    Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.1050.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.170-1.083
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green240.4030.681
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.302-1.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Total124-0.174-1.842

    Merritt's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC69-76+1--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-69-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC74-74+6--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-78+10--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1768-68-67-69-1648
    July 6-9John Deere Classic1769-67-69-65-1448
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-71+1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5870-63-70-75-25
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship774-67-69-65-13--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship968-65-71-68-16--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open6468-71-71-72-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship6571-68-73-65-11--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-67-71-72-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77-64-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-66-66-70-1033
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-64-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5871-69-69-72-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4768-72-69-69-69

    All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

