Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639.

Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 3.941. In that tournament, he finished 47th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.076 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).