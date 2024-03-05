Troy Merritt Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Troy Merritt carded a 47th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 Puerto Rico Open aiming to improve on that finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is Merritt's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Merritt's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Merritt has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Merritt has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of -5 over his last five appearances.
- Troy Merritt has averaged 284.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Merritt is averaging -1.509 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Merritt is averaging -1.842 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Merritt owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.105 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 290.3 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Merritt has a -0.170 average that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt's -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 134th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|290.3
|284.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|54.81%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|11.85%
Merritt's Best Finishes
- Merritt has participated in six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 50% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Currently, Merritt sits 124th in the FedExCup standings with 47 points.
Merritt's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Merritt's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 1.639.
- Merritt posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 15th in the field at 3.941. In that tournament, he finished 47th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Merritt's best effort this season was at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he posted a 4.076 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 58th in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Merritt recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.867, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Merritt recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 24th in that event.
Merritt's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.105
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.170
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|24
|0.403
|0.681
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.302
|-1.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.174
|-1.842
Merritt's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|68-68-67-69
|-16
|48
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|17
|69-67-69-65
|-14
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|70-63-70-75
|-2
|5
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|7
|74-67-69-65
|-13
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|9
|68-65-71-68
|-16
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|64
|68-71-71-72
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|65
|71-68-73-65
|-11
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77-64
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-64-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|68-72-69-69
|-6
|9
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.