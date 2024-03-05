Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 30th in the field at 1.462.

Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.584 (he finished 51st in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818. He finished 51st in that tournament.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.554, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.