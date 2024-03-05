Chris Gotterup Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Chris Gotterup looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he took seventh shooting -11 in this tournament in 2022.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Gotterup has entered the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished seventh, posting a score of -11.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Gotterup's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Gotterup has an average finish of 43rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has an average finishing position of 43rd in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 316.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of 0.497 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.1
|316.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.01%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.63
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.96%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.81%
|10.71%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Best Finishes
- Gotterup took part in five tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot -8 and finished 35th in that event.
Gotterup's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Gotterup delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2022), ranking 30th in the field at 1.462.
- Gotterup's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.584 (he finished 51st in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Gotterup's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.818. He finished 51st in that tournament.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Gotterup posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.554, which was his best last season. That ranked 16th in the field.
- Gotterup recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.131) in November 2022 at The RSM Classic, which ranked 24th in the field. He finished 35th in that event.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|1.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.497
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Gotterup's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.