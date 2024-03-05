Josh Teater Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he posted a -0.742 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater delivered his best effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at -0.399. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.396 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.