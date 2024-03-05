Josh Teater Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Josh Teater looks for a better result in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 29th shooting -9 in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Teater's average finish has been 19th, and his average score -12, over his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Teater finished 29th (with a score of -9) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Teater's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Teater has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Josh Teater has averaged 291.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -0.962 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Teater is averaging -1.708 Strokes Gained: Total.
Teater's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.4
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.61%
|48.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.88
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.14%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|12.63%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Best Finishes
- Teater did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
Teater's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Teater's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.475. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Teater's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Barbasol Championship in July 2023, as he posted a -0.742 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Teater delivered his best effort last season at The RSM Classic, ranking in the field at -0.399. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Teater delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.396 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Teater recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.962) in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Teater's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.585
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.962
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.708
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Teater's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-71
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Teater as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.