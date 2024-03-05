Ted Potter, Jr. Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Potter, Jr. has an average finish of 54th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Potter, Jr. has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.

Ted Potter, Jr. has averaged 282.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Potter, Jr. has an average of -1.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.