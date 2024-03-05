Ted Potter, Jr. Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Ted Potter, Jr. enters play March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club following a 65th-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda his last time in competition.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Potter, Jr. has an average score of -10, with an average finish of 24th.
- Potter, Jr. last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 59th with a score of -1.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Potter, Jr.'s Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Potter, Jr. has an average finish of 54th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Potter, Jr. has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -6.
- Ted Potter, Jr. has averaged 282.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Potter, Jr. has an average of -1.168 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potter, Jr. is averaging -4.296 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potter, Jr.'s Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|280.9
|282.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.54%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.58
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.61%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.20%
|16.36%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potter, Jr.'s Best Finishes
- Potter, Jr., who took part in 10 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
- Last season Potter, Jr.'s best performance came at the RBC Canadian Open. He shot -7 and finished 25th in that event.
- With 37 points last season, Potter, Jr. finished 220th in the FedExCup standings.
Potter, Jr.'s Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.528
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-3.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.296
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Potter, Jr.'s Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|73-67-70-71
|-7
|30
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|52
|69-68-71-72
|-8
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|75
|69-69-72-78
|E
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Potter, Jr. as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.