Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.629.

Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 3.734 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.359.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.718). That ranked second in the field.