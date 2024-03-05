Erik Barnes Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 12: Erik Barnes reacts after missing a putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open at Holston Hills Country Club on May 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Erik Barnes enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 58th-place finish in Vallarta, Mexico at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Barnes has played the Puerto Rico Open once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of +2 and missing the cut.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Barnes' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Barnes has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Barnes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 51st.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -7.
- Erik Barnes has averaged 291.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Barnes is averaging -0.888 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|305.8
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|65.61%
|46.88%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.17
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.62%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.93%
|13.54%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes last season played 16 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut five times (31.2%).
- Last season Barnes had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished 43rd with a score of -3 (10 shots back of the winner).
- Barnes ranked 176th in the FedExCup standings with 149 points last season.
Barnes' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2023, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.629.
- Barnes' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he produced a 3.734 mark, which ranked him 26th in the field. He finished 49th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Barnes put up his best effort last season at the Cadence Bank Houston Open (November 2022), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 3.359.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.718). That ranked second in the field.
- Barnes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.215) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023. That ranked sixth in the field.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.332
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.888
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|68-65-68-72
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|11
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|58
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.