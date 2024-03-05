Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.476 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.485 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 0.279.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.535, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 78th in that tournament.