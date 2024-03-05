PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Brandt Snedeker of the United Statesplays his shot from the 6th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)

    In his last competition, Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Snedeker's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Snedeker's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Snedeker finished 78th in his only finish over his last five events.
    • He finished with a score of +6 in his only made cut over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has an average of -2.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker is averaging -8.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.801 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.9 yards) ranks 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 180th on TOUR with a mark of -1.132.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has registered a -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance181279.9280.2
    Greens in Regulation %1%48.29%
    Putts Per Round131.4
    Par Breakers1%18.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.09%

    Snedeker's Best Finishes

    • Snedeker, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
    • As of now, Snedeker has compiled 2 points, which ranks him 185th in the FedExCup standings.

    Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.476 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.485 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 0.279.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.535, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 78th in that tournament.
    • Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-5.674) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.801-1.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180-1.132-2.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green180-0.724-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.925-2.468
    Average Strokes Gained: Total186-3.582-8.431

    Snedeker's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4173-72-73-74+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC79-76+11--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-72+1--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open5364-68-72-74-66
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship4570-67-70-69-410
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6568-68-74-74-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open5270-69-66-71-8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-70-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-73+4--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-65-70-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7870-70-78-76+62
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-77+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-75+8--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

