Brandt Snedeker Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 22: Brandt Snedeker of the United Statesplays his shot from the 6th tee during the first round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta at Vidanta Vallarta on February 22, 2024 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Photo by Fernando de Dios/Getty Images)
In his last competition, Brandt Snedeker missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Snedeker's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Snedeker's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Snedeker finished outside the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker finished 78th in his only finish over his last five events.
- He finished with a score of +6 in his only made cut over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 280.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average of -2.468 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker is averaging -8.431 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.801 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (279.9 yards) ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker ranks 180th on TOUR with a mark of -1.132.
- On the greens, Snedeker has registered a -0.925 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 174th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|279.9
|280.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.29%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|18.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.09%
Snedeker's Best Finishes
- Snedeker, who has participated in six tournaments this season, is still seeking his first top-10 finish.
- In those six tournaments, he had a 16.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (one cut made).
- As of now, Snedeker has compiled 2 points, which ranks him 185th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 0.476 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.485 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 37th in the field with a mark of 0.279.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 0.535, which ranked him 39th in the field. He finished 78th in that tournament.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-5.674) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.801
|-1.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|180
|-1.132
|-2.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|180
|-0.724
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.925
|-2.468
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|186
|-3.582
|-8.431
Snedeker's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
