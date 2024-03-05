Scott Brown Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Scott Brown looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he placed 33rd shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Brown's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score -6, over his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of -7.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Brown's Recent Performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Brown has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- Off the tee, Scott Brown has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of 1.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown is averaging -2.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|290.7
|286.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|64.91%
|67.22%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.51
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.80%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.18%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Brown's Best Finishes
- Brown participated in 15 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Last season Brown's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot +1 and finished 64th.
- Brown placed 226th in the FedExCup standings with 26 points last season.
Brown's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-3.919
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.387
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Brown's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|64
|72-72-74-71
|+1
|2
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|73-68-75-72
|E
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
