Scott Brown Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.

Brown has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

Off the tee, Scott Brown has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Brown has an average of 1.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.