8H AGO

Scott Brown Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Scott Brown looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he placed 33rd shooting -7 in this tournament in 2023.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Brown's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score -6, over his last five appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In Brown's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2023, he finished 33rd after posting a score of -7.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Brown's Recent Performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Brown has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Scott Brown has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has an average of 1.560 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown is averaging -2.387 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Brown's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-290.7286.6
    Greens in Regulation %-64.91%67.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.5129.1
    Par Breakers-16.80%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.18%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Brown's Best Finishes

    • Brown participated in 15 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 33.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
    • Last season Brown's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he shot +1 and finished 64th.
    • Brown placed 226th in the FedExCup standings with 26 points last season.

    Brown's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.073
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---3.919
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--1.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.387

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Brown's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship6472-72-74-71+12
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-74E--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6573-68-75-72E4
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-69-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
