8H AGO

Satoshi Kodaira Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he hits the links March 7-10, Satoshi Kodaira will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2022, he shot -7 and placed 35th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Kodaira at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Kodaira has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -6.
    • Kodaira last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2022, finishing 35th with a score of -7.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Kodaira's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kodaira finished outside the top 20.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
    • Kodaira has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He finished +2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Satoshi Kodaira has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kodaira has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kodaira is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kodaira .

    Kodaira's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-287.1
    Greens in Regulation %-69.14%%
    Putts Per Round-29.03
    Par Breakers-23.90%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.32%17.17%

    Kodaira's Best Finishes

    • Kodaira teed off in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 65% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Kodaira's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 12th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With 120 points last season, Kodaira ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kodaira's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.245-

    Kodaira's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6472-72-73-77+64
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC70-72E--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4975-64-69-71-58
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson4368-70-66-68-1211
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-65-69-72-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5767-69-70-71-75
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-68E--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3067-74-69-71-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-68-69-72-4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1364-65-69-70-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7569-69-70-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

