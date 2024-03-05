Satoshi Kodaira Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
When he hits the links March 7-10, Satoshi Kodaira will try to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2022, he shot -7 and placed 35th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Kodaira has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -6.
- Kodaira last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2022, finishing 35th with a score of -7.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kodaira's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kodaira finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Kodaira has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He finished +2 relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Satoshi Kodaira has averaged yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kodaira has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kodaira is averaging Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kodaira's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.14%
|%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.03
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.90%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.32%
|17.17%
Kodaira's Best Finishes
- Kodaira teed off in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 65% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Kodaira's best performance came when he shot -4 and finished 12th at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With 120 points last season, Kodaira ranked 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Kodaira's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.245
|-
Kodaira's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|72-72-73-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|49
|75-64-69-71
|-5
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|11
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-65-69-72
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|57
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|67-74-69-71
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|64-65-69-70
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|75
|69-69-70-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.