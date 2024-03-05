Sangmoon Bae Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Sangmoon Bae enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open from March 7-10 after a 52nd-place finish in Napa, California at the Fortinet Championship.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Bae has an average finish of 43rd, and an average score of -7.
- Bae last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, missing the cut with a score of +1.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Bae's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Bae has an average finish of 56th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Bae has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.
- Sangmoon Bae has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Bae is averaging -1.216 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bae's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.4
|295.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.61%
|62.15%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.00%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.44%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's Best Finishes
- Bae took part in seven tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Last season Bae had his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot -12 and finished 43rd (11 shots back of the winner).
- Bae collected 12 points last season, placing 232nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bae's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.552
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.216
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Bae's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|72
|74-69-78-72
|+5
|2
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|43
|66-68-68-70
|-12
|11
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|67-66-75-75
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bae as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
