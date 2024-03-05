Sangmoon Bae Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Bae has an average finish of 56th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Bae has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has finished with an average score of -4 those three times he's made the cut.

Sangmoon Bae has averaged 295.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bae is averaging 0.785 Strokes Gained: Putting.