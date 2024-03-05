PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Samuel Stevens has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Stevens has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of -11.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Stevens' Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 45th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Stevens has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 0.158 in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.076. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Stevens' -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance22306.4306.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%52.08%
    Putts Per Round129.8
    Par Breakers1%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1%13.19%

    Stevens' Best Finishes

    • Stevens has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
    • In those six events, he made the cut four times.
    • Currently, Stevens sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.

    Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.884.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 43rd in that event.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759). That ranked 27th in the field.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.2490.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green940.0760.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.084-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting104-0.050-0.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3590.158

    Stevens' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship369-65-68-69-1793
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open272-68-68-66-14300
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC72-71+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4770-70-72-72E8
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3465-68-69-69-1318
    May 18-21PGA Championship7271-72-73-79+153
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2971-66-72-71E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-72-72-76+414
    June 15-18U.S. Open4375-67-70-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-66-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-70-73-70-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC73-67-2--
    July 27-303M Open1069-69-66-66-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3769-67-73-66-566
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-66-72-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4667-68-75-65-9--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5972-76-71-67+6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

