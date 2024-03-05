Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.884.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 43rd in that event.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759). That ranked 27th in the field.