Samuel Stevens Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
After he finished 15th in this tournament in 2023, Samuel Stevens has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico March 7-10.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Stevens has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2023. He finished 15th, posting a score of -11.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Stevens' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 45th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Stevens has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Samuel Stevens has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Stevens has an average of -0.598 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stevens has an average of 0.158 in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stevens has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.4 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 50.4% driving accuracy average ranks 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens ranks 94th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.076. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Stevens' -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 104th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|306.4
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|52.08%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.19%
Stevens' Best Finishes
- Stevens has played six tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those six events, he made the cut four times.
- Currently, Stevens sits 102nd in the FedExCup standings with 72 points.
Stevens' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stevens put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking seventh in the field at 3.884.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he produced a 1.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best performance this season was in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.117. He finished 43rd in that event.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.759). That ranked 27th in the field.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024. That ranked 24th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.249
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|94
|0.076
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.084
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|104
|-0.050
|-0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.359
|0.158
Stevens' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|3
|69-65-68-69
|-17
|93
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|72-68-68-66
|-14
|300
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|70-70-72-72
|E
|8
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|34
|65-68-69-69
|-13
|18
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|71-72-73-79
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|71-66-72-71
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-72-72-76
|+4
|14
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|75-67-70-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-66
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-70-73-70
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|69-69-66-66
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|69-67-73-66
|-5
|66
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-66-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|67-68-75-65
|-9
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.