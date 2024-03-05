S.Y. Noh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he takes the course March 7-10, S.Y. Noh will try to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed 29th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Noh's average finish has been 47th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- Noh last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -9.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Noh's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Noh has an average finish of 48th.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Noh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
- In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 270.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Noh is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Noh is averaging -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
Noh's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|303.7
|270.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|4.25%
|Putts Per Round
|94
|29.00
|31.0
|Par Breakers
|60
|22.88%
|20.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|14.38%
Noh's Best Finishes
- Noh participated in 21 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Noh's best performance came when he shot -5 and finished 38th at the RBC Canadian Open.
- Noh's 184 points last season placed him 164th in the FedExCup standings.
Noh's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|190
|-0.624
|-2.860
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.335
|2.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.010
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.224
|-0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-0.743
|-0.962
Noh's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|10
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|74
|60-74-73-70
|-7
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-68-74-70
|-5
|16
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-67-68-76
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|63
|71-66-72-70
|-5
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|69
|69-69-74-70
|-2
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|72
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
