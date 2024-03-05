PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

S.Y. Noh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 7-10, S.Y. Noh will try to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -9 and placed 29th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Noh at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Noh's average finish has been 47th, and his average score -6, over his last three appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • Noh last participated in the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 29th with a score of -9.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Noh's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Noh has an average finish of 48th.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Noh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 270.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Noh is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Noh is averaging -0.962 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Noh .

    Noh's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance73303.7270.5
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%4.25%
    Putts Per Round9429.0031.0
    Par Breakers6022.88%20.59%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%14.38%

    Noh's Best Finishes

    • Noh participated in 21 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
    • Last season Noh's best performance came when he shot -5 and finished 38th at the RBC Canadian Open.
    • Noh's 184 points last season placed him 164th in the FedExCup standings.

    Noh's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190-0.624-2.860
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.3352.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.010-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.224-0.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-0.743-0.962

    Noh's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship3871-73-68-71-59
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4671-68-69-70-610
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7460-74-73-70-73
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-68-74-70-516
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-67-68-76-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6371-66-72-70-54
    July 27-303M Open6969-69-74-70-23
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7269-68-69-73-5--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.