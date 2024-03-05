S.Y. Noh Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five appearances, Noh has an average finish of 48th.

He's made the cut in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Noh has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -1.

In terms of driving distance, S.Y. Noh has averaged 270.5 yards in his past five starts.

Noh is averaging -0.086 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.