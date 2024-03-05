PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Richy Werenski seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 21st at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Werenski at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Werenski has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -7.
    • Werenski finished 21st (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Werenski's Recent Performances

    • Werenski has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
    • Richy Werenski has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -5.224 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance93300.5289.3
    Greens in Regulation %18762.79%24.31%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.1
    Par Breakers9122.00%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance16715.66%13.54%

    Werenski's Best Finishes

    • Werenski played 36 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Werenski put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 11th with a score of -18 (five shots back of the winner).
    • Werenski's 217 points last season placed him 150th in the FedExCup standings.

    Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.137-2.364
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green191-0.802-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green153-0.1380.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.316-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-0.760-5.224

    Werenski's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship2771-71-71-71E27
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-74+5--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-73+4--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta4666-73-70-69-610
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson1164-68-68-66-1865
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6569-72-77-70E4
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC68-74-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4265-71-68-71-911
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship5870-68-75-68-73
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-70-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship7167-68-74-76+53
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship6671-70-74-73E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship6570-69-67-78-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC74-68E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4570-66-70-68-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6972-65-69-72-6--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

