Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Werenski has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.

Richy Werenski has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.