Richy Werenski Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Richy Werenski seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He finished 21st at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last four appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Werenski has an average finish of 40th, and an average score of -7.
- Werenski finished 21st (with a score of -10) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Werenski's Recent Performances
- Werenski has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Werenski has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of -7 in his last five events.
- Richy Werenski has averaged 289.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -2.301 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Werenski is averaging -5.224 Strokes Gained: Total.
Werenski's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.5
|289.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|187
|62.79%
|24.31%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|91
|22.00%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|167
|15.66%
|13.54%
Werenski's Best Finishes
- Werenski played 36 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 36 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Werenski put up his best performance at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he finished 11th with a score of -18 (five shots back of the winner).
- Werenski's 217 points last season placed him 150th in the FedExCup standings.
Werenski's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.137
|-2.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|191
|-0.802
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|153
|-0.138
|0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.316
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-0.760
|-5.224
Werenski's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|27
|71-71-71-71
|E
|27
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|46
|66-73-70-69
|-6
|10
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|11
|64-68-68-66
|-18
|65
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|65
|69-72-77-70
|E
|4
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|65-71-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|58
|70-68-75-68
|-7
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|71
|67-68-74-76
|+5
|3
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|66
|71-70-74-73
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|70-69-67-78
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|70-66-70-68
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|69
|72-65-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Werenski as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.