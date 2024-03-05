PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kelly Kraft of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Kelly Kraft seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He placed 50th at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2022.

    Latest odds for Kraft at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Kraft has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 50th, posting a score of -4.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kraft's Recent Performances

    • Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kraft has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 5.424 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kraft .

    Kraft's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance180287.3291.4
    Greens in Regulation %10066.98%79.17%
    Putts Per Round8228.9229.5
    Par Breakers11721.48%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance13214.57%8.33%

    Kraft's Best Finishes

    • Kraft participated in 31 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 48.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Kraft's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 16th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
    • Kraft compiled 103 points last season, which ranked him 197th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kraft's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.198-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.2455.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green171-0.292-0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.3081.001
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.4275.424

    Kraft's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-76+12--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship1668-73-68-68-1129
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC74-71+3--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-72+7--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson7969-67-77-67-42
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3865-71-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4069-71-67-70-1113
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-71-1--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4071-68-71-68-109
    July 27-303M OpenMC74+3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3366-69-70-69-621
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship2566-69-72-73-8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1669-70-69-68-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2368-71-65-66-14--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship7170-68-71-71-8--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship5365-68-72-69-10--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1969-65-67-65-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

