Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.

Kraft has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.