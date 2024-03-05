Kelly Kraft Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 18: Kelly Kraft of the United States hits a tee shot on the eighth hole during the third round of The RSM Classic on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 18, 2023 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Kelly Kraft seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open. He placed 50th at the par-72 Grand Reserve Country Club in 2022.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Kraft has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2022. He finished 50th, posting a score of -4.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kraft's Recent Performances
- Kraft has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Kraft has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Kelly Kraft has averaged 291.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kraft has an average of 1.001 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kraft has an average of 5.424 in his past five tournaments.
Kraft's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|287.3
|291.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.98%
|79.17%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.92
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|117
|21.48%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|132
|14.57%
|8.33%
Kraft's Best Finishes
- Kraft participated in 31 tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 48.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Kraft's best performance came when he shot -11 and finished 16th at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
- Kraft compiled 103 points last season, which ranked him 197th in the FedExCup standings.
Kraft's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.198
|-0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.245
|5.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.292
|-0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.308
|1.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.427
|5.424
Kraft's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|16
|68-73-68-68
|-11
|29
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|69-67-77-67
|-4
|2
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|65-71-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|69-71-67-70
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|40
|71-68-71-68
|-10
|9
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74
|+3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-70-69
|-6
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|25
|66-69-72-73
|-8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|68-71-65-66
|-14
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|71
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|53
|65-68-72-69
|-10
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|19
|69-65-67-65
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kraft as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.