Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
When he takes the course March 7-10, Matti Schmid will look to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -7 and finished 33rd at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Schmid finished 33rd (with a score of -7) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Schmid's Recent Performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
- Schmid has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -1.319 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid is averaging -4.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid owns a -0.634 mark (165th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Schmid has registered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|303.6
|299.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|48.48%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|21.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|17.17%
Schmid's Best Finishes
- Schmid has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six events, he made the cut zero times.
Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 2.206.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.534 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.175 mark ranked in the field.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.307
|-0.549
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.634
|-0.948
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|172
|-0.521
|-1.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.626
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|179
|-2.089
|-4.282
Schmid's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|46
|70-71-72-74
|-1
|9
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|77-72
|+7
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|44
|68-71-68-72
|-9
|6
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-70-66-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|26
|65-69-74-63
|-13
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|65-68-73-67
|-15
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|64-67-65-67
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.