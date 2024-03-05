Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 2.206.

Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.534 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.175 mark ranked in the field.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.