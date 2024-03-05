PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matti Schmid Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Matti Schmid of Germany tees off on the sixth hole during the second round of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry on May 06, 2022 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Matti Schmid will look to build upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -7 and finished 33rd at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Schmid finished 33rd (with a score of -7) in his only appearance at the Puerto Rico Open in recent years (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Schmid's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five tournaments.
    • Schmid has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 299.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging -1.319 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid is averaging -4.282 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schmid's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schmid has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.307 this season, which ranks 141st on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (303.6 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schmid owns a -0.634 mark (165th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Schmid has registered a -0.626 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 157th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of , and he ranks first by breaking par % of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance40303.6299.9
    Greens in Regulation %1%48.48%
    Putts Per Round130.5
    Par Breakers1%21.21%
    Bogey Avoidance1%17.17%

    Schmid's Best Finishes

    • Schmid has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six events, he made the cut zero times.

    Schmid's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking in the field at 2.206.
    • Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.534 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid's best performance this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 1.175 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.029 (his best mark this season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.674) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).

    Schmid's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.307-0.549
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.634-0.948
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green172-0.521-1.467
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.626-1.319
    Average Strokes Gained: Total179-2.089-4.282

    Schmid's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open4670-71-72-74-19
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC68-74E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC73-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-68-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC77-72+7--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship4468-71-68-72-96
    July 27-303M Open2068-70-66-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2267-71-66-68-837
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2665-69-74-63-13--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3865-68-73-67-15--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship364-67-65-67-21--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

