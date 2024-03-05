S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.604 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that event, he finished 30th.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847 (his best mark this season), which ranked 27th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.