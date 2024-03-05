PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: S.H. Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his last tournament he took 67th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting +1 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).

    Latest odds for Kim at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Kim is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Kim's Recent Performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 44th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.766 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 82nd, while his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.594.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance82297.4301.3
    Greens in Regulation %1%62.09%
    Putts Per Round128.5
    Par Breakers1%25.16%
    Bogey Avoidance1%16.01%

    Kim's Best Finishes

    • Kim, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Currently, Kim has 86 points, placing him 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.604 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847 (his best mark this season), which ranked 27th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

    Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.310-0.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.594-2.536
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.7312.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1680.413
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.004-0.766

    Kim's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-76+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-70-73-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1572-68-70-71-749
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta2469-69-68-68-1033
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson5066-68-74-65-116
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-72+7--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4175-71-70-76+414
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2568-70-72-71-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC66-73-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7473-67-69-74-52
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-68-2--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 27-303M Open2771-64-70-68-1131
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship265-67-69-68-19--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5169-71-73-72+5--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

