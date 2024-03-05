S.H. Kim Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 10: S.H. Kim of South Korea lines up a putt on the third green during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 10, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim will compete March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. In his last tournament he took 67th in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, shooting +1 at PGA National Resort & Spa (The Champion).
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Kim is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kim's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -4 in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging -0.766 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.310 this season (142nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 82nd, while his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranks 149th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 161st on TOUR with a mark of -0.594.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.168 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 70th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|82
|297.4
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|62.09%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|25.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.01%
Kim's Best Finishes
- Kim, who has played seven tournaments this season, is still looking for his first top-10 finish.
- In those seven events, he made the cut five times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Currently, Kim has 86 points, placing him 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he put up a 1.604 mark, which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 28th in that event.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 40th in the field at 1.399. In that event, he finished 30th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best mark this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.847 (his best mark this season), which ranked 27th in the field. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), which ranked him 30th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
Kim's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.310
|-0.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.594
|-2.536
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.731
|2.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.168
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.004
|-0.766
Kim's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-70-73-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|33
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|50
|66-68-74-65
|-11
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|75-71-70-76
|+4
|14
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|68-70-72-71
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|73-67-69-74
|-5
|2
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|27
|71-64-70-68
|-11
|31
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|2
|65-67-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
