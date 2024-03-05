Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.176 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.440 mark ranked in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.