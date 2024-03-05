PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Ryan Brehm Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Ryan Brehm shot -20 and placed first the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Country Club March 7-10 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for Brehm at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Brehm has entered the Puerto Rico Open four times of late, with one win. His average score has been -14, and his average finish has been 16th.
    • Brehm won the tournament (with a score of -20) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open in 2022.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Brehm's Recent Performances

    • Brehm has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Brehm has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryan Brehm has averaged 297.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Brehm has an average of 0.810 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brehm is averaging -2.681 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Brehm's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Brehm owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.842 (180th) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.3 yards ranks 85th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Brehm ranks 176th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -1.015. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Brehm's 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 42nd this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance85297.3297.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%47.44%
    Putts Per Round130.1
    Par Breakers1%18.38%
    Bogey Avoidance1%18.38%

    Brehm's Best Finishes

    • Brehm has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • Brehm, who has 41 points, currently ranks 132nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Brehm's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.176 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Brehm's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his -0.440 mark ranked in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Brehm delivered his best effort this season at the Farmers Insurance Open (January 2024), ranking 30th in the field with a mark of 0.744.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.576, which was his best so far this season. That ranked third in the field.
    • Brehm recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.367) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 12th in the field.

    Brehm's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee180-0.842-1.419
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-1.015-1.957
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green147-0.313-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.4070.810
    Average Strokes Gained: Total177-1.763-2.681

    Brehm's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-80+8--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6566-75-76-74+74
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-74+1--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6469-68-71-66-104
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-68+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic8170-69-72-74-32
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship2472-66-69-67-1422
    July 27-303M OpenMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2270-67-68-67-837
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC76-68+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2064-65-71-69-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC74-70+2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC78-69+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC76-68-80+8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2071-70-68-72-741
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC77-74+9--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-75+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

