Roger Sloan Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Roger Sloan placed 22nd in the Puerto Rico Open in 2021, shooting a -10 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher March 7-10 at Grand Reserve Country Club in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Sloan's average finish has been 41st, and his average score -7, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2021, Sloan finished 22nd (with a score of -10) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Sloan's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Sloan has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Sloan has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -4.
- Roger Sloan has averaged 294.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan has an average of -0.695 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sloan is averaging -1.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sloan's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|293.2
|294.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|62.22%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.40
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|19.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.33%
|13.33%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Best Finishes
- Sloan participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Sloan's best performance came when he shot -6 and finished 34th at the RBC Canadian Open.
Sloan's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.843
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.098
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Sloan's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|79
|68-68-70-74
|-4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|69-70-73-70
|-6
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|76-68-69
|-3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Sloan as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
