PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Robert Streb Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Robert Streb Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Robert Streb will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2020, he shot -10 and placed 27th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Streb at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Streb has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2020. He finished 27th, posting a score of -10.
    • With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Streb's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streb has an average finish of 60th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Streb has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
    • Robert Streb has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb is averaging -2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Streb is averaging -5.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Streb .

    Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance121297.6286.2
    Greens in Regulation %11666.53%43.75%
    Putts Per Round13229.2029.6
    Par Breakers15320.44%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance13614.61%12.85%

    Streb's Best Finishes

    • Streb did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 32 tournaments).
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 10 times (31.2%).
    • Last season Streb had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -10 and finished 14th (10 shots back of the winner).
    • Streb compiled 145 points last season, which placed him 179th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.037-1.758
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green153-0.229-0.784
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1050.023-0.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.441-2.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-0.684-5.055

    Streb's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-73+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC69-72-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson6768-70-69-68-93
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC75-80+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5670-70-70-70-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4271-66-68-70-911
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-68-68-1051
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3570-68-71-70-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-69E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship6567-70-69-71-7--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic6466-68-65-75-8--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-75+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.