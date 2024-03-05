Robert Streb Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he takes the course March 7-10, Robert Streb will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2020, he shot -10 and placed 27th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Streb has played the Puerto Rico Open once of late, in 2020. He finished 27th, posting a score of -10.
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Streb's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streb has an average finish of 60th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Streb has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those three times he's made the cut.
- Robert Streb has averaged 286.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streb is averaging -2.011 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb is averaging -5.055 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.6
|286.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.53%
|43.75%
|Putts Per Round
|132
|29.20
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|153
|20.44%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|14.61%
|12.85%
Streb's Best Finishes
- Streb did not post a top-10 finish last season (he played 32 tournaments).
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 10 times (31.2%).
- Last season Streb had his best performance at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. He shot -10 and finished 14th (10 shots back of the winner).
- Streb compiled 145 points last season, which placed him 179th in the FedExCup standings.
Streb's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|-1.758
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.229
|-0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|0.023
|-0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.441
|-2.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-0.684
|-5.055
Streb's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|67
|68-70-69-68
|-9
|3
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-80
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|70-70-70-70
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|71-66-68-70
|-9
|11
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-68-68
|-10
|51
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|67-70-69-71
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|64
|66-68-65-75
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
