Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Robert MacIntyre finished the weekend at -3, good for a 60th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 looking for a better finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In the past five years, this is MacIntyre's first time competing at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
MacIntyre's Recent Performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -8.
- Off the tee, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging -3.861 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- MacIntyre is averaging -0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- MacIntyre has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.297, which ranks 49th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.0 yards) ranks 68th, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, MacIntyre owns a 0.460 mark (38th on TOUR).
- On the greens, MacIntyre's -0.802 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 168th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|299.0
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|15.56%
MacIntyre's Best Finishes
- MacIntyre has played six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured one finish in the top-10.
- In those six events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 50%.
- As of now, MacIntyre has compiled 106 points, which ranks him 92nd in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 1.463. In that tournament, he finished 60th.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).
- MacIntyre recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.297
|1.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.460
|1.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|75
|0.118
|0.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.802
|-3.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.074
|-0.160
MacIntyre's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-69-66-64
|-14
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|71
|74-71-73-76
|+10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.