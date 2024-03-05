Robert MacIntyre Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.142. He finished sixth in that tournament.

MacIntyre's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 3.481. He finished sixth in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, MacIntyre put up his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking 24th in the field at 1.463. In that tournament, he finished 60th.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, MacIntyre delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.423, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 22nd in the field (he finished 52nd in that tournament).