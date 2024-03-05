Ricky Barnes Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Barnes finished outside the top 20.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.

Barnes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -13 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ricky Barnes has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Barnes is averaging 1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.