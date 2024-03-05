Ricky Barnes Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
In his last competition at The RSM Classic in Saint Simons Island, Georgia, Ricky Barnes ended the weekend at -13, good for a 36th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 aiming for a higher finish.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last five trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Barnes has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 37th.
- Barnes last played at the Puerto Rico Open in 2023, finishing 33rd with a score of -7.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Barnes' Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Barnes finished outside the top 20.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut once.
- Barnes has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -13 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ricky Barnes has averaged 293.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Barnes is averaging 1.221 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Barnes is averaging -3.145 Strokes Gained: Total.
Barnes' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|292.1
|293.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.17%
|63.43%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.68
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|18.95%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.22%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Best Finishes
- Barnes played 14 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 21.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Last season Barnes put up his best performance at the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course). He shot -14 and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- Barnes ranked 209th in the FedExCup standings with 67 points last season.
Barnes' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.145
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Barnes' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|7
|68-70-66-70
|-14
|55
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|36
|67-68-70-64
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Barnes as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.