Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Raul Pereda enters play in Río Grande, Puerto Rico seeking better results March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Pereda is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Pereda's Recent Performances
- Pereda has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Pereda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Raul Pereda has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging 1.010 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pereda is averaging -2.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pereda's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.4
|289.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|15.81%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.50
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|51.39%
|18.80%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|30.56%
|14.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Best Finishes
- Last season Pereda played two tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Pereda had his best performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he finished 60th with a score of -3 (21 shots back of the winner).
Pereda's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.462
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pereda's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|65-70-70-76
|-3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-73-70
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pereda as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
