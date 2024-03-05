Raul Pereda Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Pereda has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Pereda has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He finished with a score of -4 in his only made cut over his last five appearances.

Raul Pereda has averaged 289.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Pereda is averaging 1.010 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.