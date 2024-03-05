Rafael Campos Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Rafael Campos enters the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 coming off a 38th-place finish in the Mexico Open at Vidanta in his most recent tournament.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Over his last four trips to the Puerto Rico Open, Campos has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 30th.
- Campos finished 48th (with a score of -4) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field), a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh), Nico Echavarria brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Campos' Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Campos has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Campos has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of -5 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rafael Campos has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Campos is averaging -1.746 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Campos is averaging 0.913 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.5
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Best Finishes
- Campos, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Campos' best performance came when he shot -7 and finished 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Campos' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.852. He missed the cut in that event.
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2023, as he put up a -1.597 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos' best performance last season was in November 2023 at The RSM Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.435. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Campos posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -4.044, his best mark last season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
- Campos recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.224) in November 2023 at The RSM Classic. That ranked in the field.
Campos' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.913
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Campos' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|38
|72-65-75-71
|-5
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.