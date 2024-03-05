PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Pierceson Coody hits the course in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open March 7-10 in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. He is looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Coody's first time playing at the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 316.4 yards (seventh in the field) with a 42.86% driving accuracy (56th) and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Coody's Recent Performances

    • He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
    • Coody has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Pierceson Coody has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Coody is averaging 1.111 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody is averaging -3.569 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Coody's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-314.1306.2
    Greens in Regulation %-61.67%45.00%
    Putts Per Round-28.8529.9
    Par Breakers-19.72%20.56%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.50%13.89%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Coody's Best Finishes

    • Coody, who played seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • Last season Coody had his best performance at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course). He shot E and finished 53rd (15 shots back of the winner).

    Coody's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 2.623 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.387 (he finished 63rd in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.348.
    • At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.
    • Coody recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.422) at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, a performance that ranked him 14th in the field.

    Coody's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.442
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---3.569

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Coody's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open5374-69-70-75E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC79-73+10--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC68-75+1--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-67E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-75-67-3--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78+7--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-75+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

