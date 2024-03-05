Pierceson Coody Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Coody's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, as he delivered a 2.623 mark, which ranked him 21st in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Coody's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 4.387 (he finished 63rd in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Coody's best effort last season was at the Valero Texas Open in March 2023, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 1.348.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in March 2023, Coody posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.636, which was his best last season. That ranked 17th in the field.