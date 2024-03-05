Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.437. He finished seventh in that event.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.375.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.112 mark ranked ninth in the field.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).