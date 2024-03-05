PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Joel Dahmen will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2017, he shot -1 and placed 80th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Dahmen has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -1 and finishing 80th.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Dahmen's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 57th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Dahmen has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -2.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.284 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Dahmen .

    Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranked 136th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 83rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.09%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 188th on TOUR last season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 20.17% of the time (163rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance136296.1286.4
    Greens in Regulation %9667.09%57.04%
    Putts Per Round14429.3030.4
    Par Breakers16320.17%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance14314.86%13.33%

    Dahmen's Best Finishes

    • Dahmen last season played 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Dahmen's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished seventh at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Dahmen collected 519 points last season, placing 84th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.437. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.375.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.112 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked seventh in the field.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1840.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1140.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.119-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting188-0.603-2.800
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.186-2.284

    Dahmen's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6073-71-73-71E5
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6173-69-73-74+55
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana Championship5073-71-69-72-35
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC66-75-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 18-21PGA Championship6974-69-78-72+133
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge6872-69-70-76+73
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-76+9--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 27-303M OpenMC72-68-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship6470-67-72-71E4
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1369-67-68-71-13--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open772-65-64-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5967-72-74-73+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.