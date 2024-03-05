Joel Dahmen Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he takes the course March 7-10, Joel Dahmen will look to improve upon his last performance in the Puerto Rico Open. In 2017, he shot -1 and placed 80th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Dahmen has played the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2017), posting a score of -1 and finishing 80th.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Dahmen's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 57th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Dahmen has not finished within five strokes of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of -4 over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -2.800 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.284 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 last season (65th on TOUR). His average driving distance (296.1 yards) ranked 136th, while his 63.1% driving accuracy average ranked 50th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 83rd on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.114, while he ranked 96th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.09%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.603 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 188th on TOUR last season, and his 29.30 putts-per-round average ranked 144th. He broke par 20.17% of the time (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|136
|296.1
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.09%
|57.04%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.30
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.17%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|143
|14.86%
|13.33%
Dahmen's Best Finishes
- Dahmen last season played 30 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 60% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Dahmen's best performance came when he shot -17 and finished seventh at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Dahmen collected 519 points last season, placing 84th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.437. He finished seventh in that event.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Cadence Bank Houston Open in November 2022, as he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 5.375.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.112 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, Dahmen recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.676, his best mark last season. That ranked him 26th in the field (he finished 13th in that tournament).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.239) in October 2023 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked seventh in the field.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.184
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.114
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.119
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|188
|-0.603
|-2.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.186
|-2.284
Dahmen's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|61
|73-69-73-74
|+5
|5
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|73-71-69-72
|-3
|5
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|69
|74-69-78-72
|+13
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|68
|72-69-70-76
|+7
|3
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|70-67-72-71
|E
|4
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|13
|69-67-68-71
|-13
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|72-65-64-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.