Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five events, Landry has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Landry has an average of -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.