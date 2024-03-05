PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Landry looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 40th shooting -6 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Landry at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Landry has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -6 and finishing 40th.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Landry's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Landry has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Landry has an average of -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -3.408 in his past five tournaments.
    Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance178288.4282.4
    Greens in Regulation %17564.03%56.02%
    Putts Per Round6928.8131.4
    Par Breakers18718.96%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance13314.58%13.43%

    Landry's Best Finishes

    • Landry, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
    • Last season Landry put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -11 and finished 45th (13 shots back of the winner).
    • Landry accumulated 49 points last season, which placed him 217th in the FedExCup standings.

    Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.208-3.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green193-0.9112.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.271-1.598
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.075-1.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Total187-1.315-3.408

    Landry's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 16-19Valspar Championship4571-72-71-72+28
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC73-69E--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC75-72+5--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open5773-69-77-68-15
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6767-68-75-72+24
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6471-63-72-75-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic6169-69-69-71-65
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-71+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship4572-69-69-72-6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship5670-67-73-72-6--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC75-68+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4566-69-70-68-11--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC77+5--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

