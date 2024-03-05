8H AGO
Andrew Landry Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
1 Min Read
Andrew Landry looks for better results in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he finished 40th shooting -6 in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Landry at the Puerto Rico Open.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Landry has entered the Puerto Rico Open once recently (in 2023), posting a score of -6 and finishing 40th.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Landry's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Landry has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Landry has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -11 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Andrew Landry has averaged 282.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Landry has an average of -1.338 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Landry has an average of -3.408 in his past five tournaments.
Bet now on Landry .
Landry's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|288.4
|282.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|64.03%
|56.02%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|187
|18.96%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|14.58%
|13.43%
Landry's Best Finishes
- Landry, who participated in 28 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times (46.4%).
- Last season Landry put up his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course. He shot -11 and finished 45th (13 shots back of the winner).
- Landry accumulated 49 points last season, which placed him 217th in the FedExCup standings.
Landry's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.208
|-3.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|193
|-0.911
|2.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.271
|-1.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.075
|-1.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|187
|-1.315
|-3.408
Landry's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|45
|71-72-71-72
|+2
|8
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|73-69-77-68
|-1
|5
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|67
|67-68-75-72
|+2
|4
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|71-63-72-75
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|61
|69-69-69-71
|-6
|5
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|45
|72-69-69-72
|-6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|56
|70-67-73-72
|-6
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|66-69-70-68
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|77
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Landry as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.