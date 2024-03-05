PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    In his most recent tournament, Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Kizzire is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Kizzire's Recent Performances

    • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.585 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 last season ranked 157th on TOUR, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 124th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 111th on TOUR with an average of -0.029 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 117th on TOUR last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th. He broke par 23.39% of the time (41st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance90300.8303.1
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%49.57%
    Putts Per Round7928.9129.1
    Par Breakers4123.39%21.79%
    Bogey Avoidance12714.50%9.40%

    Kizzire's Best Finishes

    • Kizzire teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 57.6%.
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -3 and finished 10th in that event.
    • With 303 points last season, Kizzire finished 126th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.916 mark ranked in the field.
    • Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.221 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.319). That ranked 12th in the field.
    • Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.2660.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.029-0.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.031-1.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.116-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Total153-0.380-1.585

    Kizzire's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-71-74-70+14
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1068-73-67-73-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open6473-70-74-77+64
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3170-65-69-73-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC77-74+9--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson3066-70-64-70-1426
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge4869-69-73-71+29
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3871-70-74-68-516
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship6267-71-75-69-63
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5671-68-73-72-4--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4670-66-69-70-9--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1569-69-63-69-18--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-66-66-71-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4468-69-65-69-11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

