Patton Kizzire Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
In his most recent tournament, Patton Kizzire missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He'll be after a better outcome March 7-10 in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open in Río Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Kizzire is playing at the Puerto Rico Open for the first time in the past five years.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Kizzire's Recent Performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He posted a final score of -12 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Patton Kizzire has averaged 303.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.585 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.266 last season ranked 157th on TOUR, and his 57.9% driving accuracy average ranked 124th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 111th on TOUR with an average of -0.029 per round. Additionally, he ranked 110th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 117th on TOUR last season, and his 28.91 putts-per-round average ranked 79th. He broke par 23.39% of the time (41st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|300.8
|303.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|49.57%
|Putts Per Round
|79
|28.91
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|41
|23.39%
|21.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|14.50%
|9.40%
Kizzire's Best Finishes
- Kizzire teed off in 33 tournaments last season, collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 57.6%.
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Valspar Championship. He shot -3 and finished 10th in that event.
- With 303 points last season, Kizzire finished 126th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where his 2.916 mark ranked in the field.
- Kizzire put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the RBC Canadian Open (June 2023), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 5.160.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.221 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.319). That ranked 12th in the field.
- Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked 10th in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.266
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.029
|-0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.031
|-1.732
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.116
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|153
|-0.380
|-1.585
Kizzire's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-71-74-70
|+1
|4
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|68-73-67-73
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|64
|73-70-74-77
|+6
|4
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|70-65-69-73
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|30
|66-70-64-70
|-14
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|69-69-73-71
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|38
|71-70-74-68
|-5
|16
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|62
|67-71-75-69
|-6
|3
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|56
|71-68-73-72
|-4
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|70-66-69-70
|-9
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|69-69-63-69
|-18
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-66-66-71
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|68-69-65-69
|-11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
