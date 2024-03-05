Nick Watney Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Watney has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.