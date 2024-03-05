PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Watney Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course March 7-10, Nick Watney will try to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -2 and finished 57th at Grand Reserve Country Club.

    Latest odds for Watney at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • Watney's average finish has been 57th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • In 2023, Watney finished 57th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Watney's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Watney has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -4.890 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Watney .

    Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance138295.8292.5
    Greens in Regulation %18063.45%66.20%
    Putts Per Round14629.3230.6
    Par Breakers18818.49%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance18116.37%17.13%

    Watney's Best Finishes

    • Watney took part in 30 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times.
    • Last season Watney put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -8 and finished 56th (16 shots back of the winner).
    • Watney placed 200th in the FedExCup standings with 96 points last season.

    Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee193-1.343-1.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.191-2.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green156-0.181-0.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.193-0.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Total192-1.908-4.890

    Watney's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-79+14--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    April 27-30Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-72+1--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC72-72+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC80-75+11--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5672-68-71-69-85
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-67-3--
    July 13-16Barbasol ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    July 27-303M OpenMC75-65-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC75-66+1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-76+6--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-70+2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship8068-67-74-73-2--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-71-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

