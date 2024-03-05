Nick Watney Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
When he takes the course March 7-10, Nick Watney will try to improve upon his last performance at the Puerto Rico Open. In 2023, he shot -2 and finished 57th at Grand Reserve Country Club.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- Watney's average finish has been 57th, and his average score -2, over his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open.
- In 2023, Watney finished 57th (with a score of -2) in his most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open.
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Watney's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Watney has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Watney has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Nick Watney has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Watney has an average of -0.718 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Watney has an average of -4.890 in his past five tournaments.
Watney's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|138
|295.8
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|180
|63.45%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|146
|29.32
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|188
|18.49%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|181
|16.37%
|17.13%
Watney's Best Finishes
- Watney took part in 30 tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut seven times.
- Last season Watney put up his best performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. He shot -8 and finished 56th (16 shots back of the winner).
- Watney placed 200th in the FedExCup standings with 96 points last season.
Watney's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|193
|-1.343
|-1.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.191
|-2.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|156
|-0.181
|-0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.193
|-0.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|192
|-1.908
|-4.890
Watney's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|80-75
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|75-66
|+1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|80
|68-67-74-73
|-2
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Watney as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.