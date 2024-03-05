PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

    Nate Lashley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he finished third shooting -16 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Puerto Rico Open.

    The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: March 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
    • Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
    • Purse: $4M
    • Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Lashley has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -14.
    • Lashley finished third (with a score of -16) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
    • When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).

    Lashley's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Lashley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 124th, while his 71.1% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a -0.414 mark (147th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance124292.9290.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%50.00%
    Putts Per Round129.3
    Par Breakers1%23.50%
    Bogey Avoidance1%14.10%

    Lashley's Best Finishes

    • Lashley has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
    • With 145 points, Lashley currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.955.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that event, he finished third.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee105-0.037-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.414-0.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.2090.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.1150.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1270.319

    Lashley's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6069-71-73-75E5
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 13-16RBC Heritage3169-67-71-70-721
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta3969-70-68-70-714
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2768-66-71-75-427
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson2367-70-68-64-1534
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1770-68-70-70-1051
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5667-71-70-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2165-69-68-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open5768-70-73-68-55
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship5169-65-73-70-37
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3071-67-75-68-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-65-69-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4172-68-73-70+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1064-70-69-66-19--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC67-72-3--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

