Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open
Nate Lashley looks for a higher finish in the 2024 Puerto Rico Open after he finished third shooting -16 in this tournament in 2023.
The Puerto Rico Open Tournament & Course Info
- Date: March 7-10, 2024
- Location: Río Grande, Puerto Rico
- Course: Grand Reserve Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,506 yards
- Purse: $4M
- Previous Winner: Nico Echavarria
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In his last two appearances at the Puerto Rico Open, Lashley has an average finish of fifth, and an average score of -14.
- Lashley finished third (with a score of -16) in his most recent go-round at the Puerto Rico Open (in 2023).
- When Nico Echavarria won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 316.4 (seventh in the field), 42.86% driving accuracy (56th), and 27.75 putts per round (seventh).
Lashley's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lashley has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Lashley has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -11 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Nate Lashley has averaged 290.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of 0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 0.319 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Lashley has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 this season (105th on TOUR). His average driving distance (292.9 yards) ranks 124th, while his 71.1% driving accuracy average ranks sixth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lashley owns a -0.414 mark (147th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.115 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 78th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|292.9
|290.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|23.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.10%
Lashley's Best Finishes
- Lashley has participated in six tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has earned one finish in the top-five.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- With 145 points, Lashley currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.955.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that event, he finished third.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.367) in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open. That ranked sixth in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|-0.037
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.414
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.209
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.115
|0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.127
|0.319
Lashley's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|60
|69-71-73-75
|E
|5
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|31
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|21
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|14
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|68-66-71-75
|-4
|27
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|23
|67-70-68-64
|-15
|34
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|17
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|51
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|67-71-70-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|65-69-68-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|57
|68-70-73-68
|-5
|5
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|51
|69-65-73-70
|-3
|7
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|71-67-75-68
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|42
|71-65-69-69
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|72-68-73-70
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|64-70-69-66
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
