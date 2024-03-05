Nate Lashley Betting Profile: Puerto Rico Open

This season, Lashley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking in the field at 0.395. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.955.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley posted his best mark this season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking 18th in the field at 1.743. In that event, he finished third.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished third.